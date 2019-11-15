Ravoravo Rabbitohs ready to meet Lae Snax Tigers

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs are putting in their final touch of preparation as they get ready for their clash against Lae Snax Tigers in two weeks’ time.

Head Coach Sivaniolo Varo says the players are driven and motivated.

He adds the players challenge each other during trainings which is a good build up for the team.

Article continues after advertisement

Their aim remains clear and that is to be the first local team to win the Melanesian Cup and keep it secured on home soil.

Varo says the Melanesia Cup is a good platform for local players to showcase their raw talents.

The side has been training for a month and are positive of a good outing on February 29th.

Representing the nation, the side is calling on the support of the home crowd.

Varo adds the side is looking for that extra motivation by fans and families to cheer them on as they battle the formidable Snax Tigers side.

The Melanesian Cup kicks off on the 29th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.