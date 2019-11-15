Home

Ravoravo Rabbitohs calls for support.

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 24, 2020 5:08 am

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs rugby league side is banking on home support when they clash with Papua New Guniea’s Lae Snax Tigers next month in the Melanesian Cup.

Head Coach Sivaniolo Varo says having home ground advantage will surely motivate the team.

Varo adds the team has been preparing for the past five weeks.

The 30 member squad consists mainly of local players with a few from the Kaiviti Silktails squad including former Lae Snax Tigers prop Tikiko Noke and Captain Waisea Nasekai.

PNG clubs have been winning the Melanesian Cup since the tournament started in 2015.

The Rabbitohs are aiming to be the first local team to win and secure the trophy on home soil.

The Rabbitohs will face Lae Snax Tigers on the 29th of next month at  Churchill Park in Lautoka.

 

