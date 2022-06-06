Raiders survive late scare

[Source: Facebook]

The Raiders have survived a late scare to win 22-16 win over the Roosters at GIO Stadium last night.

With Joseph Tapine and Ryan Sutton leading the way up front the Green Machine converted a six-point half-time advantage into their sixth win of the season.

The first half of the match was punctuated by 11 penalties as both sides’ discipline went out the window.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says he still thinks the team can play better than they did.

He adds there are some things they need to fix up to keep striving to be better.

Meanwhile, Round one of the State of Origin starts on Wednesday where Blues will take on Maroons at 10pm.

[Source: NRL.com]