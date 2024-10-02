Pro Surf event boosts Fiji

The return of the World Surf League Corona Fiji Pro has had a significant impact on Fiji’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka says hotels and resorts saw a boost in arrivals with athletes, officials and media personnel from 12 countries contributing to the local economy.

The event, held from August 19 to 23 at Cloudbreak, Tavarua, marked the beginning of a three-year partnership supported by the government and the private sector.

This is the first time in seven years the competition has returned to Fiji.

Gavoka highlights that while surfing may not draw large crowds like rugby or football, its economic value lies in global brand exposure.

“Hosting the Fiji Pro has elevated Fiji’s profile globally, the extensive media coverage and LIVE broadcast and media engagement has showcased not only the events but Fiji’s national duty in world-class surfing with millions of viewers worldwide.”

He adds that early assessments indicate that the event has generated millions of dollars in direct and indirect benefits.

Local businesses such as restaurants, tour operators and service providers have reported increased activity contributing to the ongoing recovery of Fiji’s tourism economy since the pandemic.

Gavoka emphasized that the Fiji Pro showcases the country’s stunning landscapes while reinforcing its status as a premier sports tourism destination.