McCaig dedicates gold to grandmother

Hansel McCaig

Team Fiji swimmers Hansel McCaig and David Tolu Young were determined to have a podium finish last night.

The cousins from Nagigi village in Savusavu talked about finishing the race in the top two before they delivered a gold and silver medal in the men’s 50 meters freestyle event.

McCaig won Fiji’s first gold medal and says it’s quite special.

He says the gold is dedicated to his grandmother Tauta McCaig.

“To be the first gold medal for Team Fiji is something I hope everyone can step off, this one goes out to my grandmother, she’s always been there for me, this is for her, I love you Nena.”

McCaig finished first in 23.22 seconds and Young recorded 23.29 secs.



Fiji swimmers David Tolu Young (left), Hansel McCaig

Young says it’s a memorable win in a sense that they’re related.

“We all started from Fiji of course some of us moved abroad to receive better training from facilities etc but it all starts in Fiji, me and Hansel this is special for us since we’re family, we’re cousins both from Nagigi village in Savusavu.”

The pair will be in action again today in the 100 meters freestyle.

Young and McCaig later collected another silver with Kelera Mudunasoko and Anahira McCutcheon in the 4×50 meters individual medley relay.

Fiji Swimming won 1, gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals last night.

They’re expected to increase their medals in the finals this evening.