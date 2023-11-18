Fiji volleyball back on track

[Source: Team Fiji/Facebook]

The Team Fiji men’s volleyball side kept the ball flying in its second match at the Pacific Games with a 3-1 sets win over American Samoa.

Fiji won the contest 25-18, 25-17, 18-25 and 25-15.

The win has also assured Fiji a top eight finish as they attempt to win their first gold medal.

The Antonio Raturaba led team bounced back from a hard fought 3-1 loss against defending champs Tahiti last night.

Our team never looked troubled in the first two sets but had to work hard in the third set.

Coach Tevita Lewetuitovo used his second team for the third set but they failed to stamp their mark.

In the fourth set, Lewetuitovo fielded his best side with the likes of Raturaba, Qilu Elliot, SepesaTawake, Joji Katia, Peter Sorby and Marika Toutou.

The team’s next game is against Tuvalu on Monday.

The Men’s Tennis team won both their singles matches and will now play the doubles.

The women’s team lost their singles matches to Tahiti.

