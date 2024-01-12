Vanua Challenge expected to be a thriller

The new competition is set to be launched this year by Netball Fiji for both men’s and women’s teams.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive Vivian Koster says the highly anticipated ‘Vanua Challenge’ is a significant step to unearthing more talent in the country, especially those from rural areas.

Koster says the competition was supposed to be launched last year but certain challenges delayed it to this year.

“We’re looking at March to hold the Vanua Challenge, so that will be it. It’s a new event for us, but we thought it’ll be an exciting opportunity to see community-based netball but in a competition state.”

Koster mentions that competitions like this make it easier to spot potential talent and helps the growth of the sport in the country.

The competition will involve all 14 provinces in the country, as well as teams from Rabi and Rotuma.