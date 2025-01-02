Vakamoce to coach Pearls for the time being

[Photo: Supplied]

Fiji Netball Men’s Head Coach Jioweli Vakamoce will oversee the national women’s netball team as they regroup on Saturday and prepare for their participation in the PacAusSports Series scheduled to be held in Brisbane next month.

According to a statement by Netball Fiji, after thorough deliberation, the organization has decided to re-advertise the position of National Coach for the Fiji Pearls.

This decision underscores Netball Fiji’s commitment to finding the ideal candidate to lead the national team through its events over the next three years, ensuring the achievement of results aligned with Netball Fiji’s Strategic Plan.

Netball Fiji President RubyAnn Sorovaki says the Head Coach plays a pivotal role not only in enhancing the performance of the Fiji Pearls but also in fostering talent and creating clear pathways in the high-performance arena for players and coaches.

She adds that Netball Fiji is committed to exhausting all avenues to recruit the right candidate for this critical position.