Tonga too strong for Baby Pearls

Netball Fiji

The Fiji Baby Pearls succumbed to their second loss of the World Youth Cup Oceania Qualifiers in the Cook Islands, after going down 64-40 to Tonga yesterday afternoon.

The side lost their first match against Samoa on Wednesday, and are yet to face Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands.

Netball Fiji chief executive officer Vivian Koster says that while the team is disappointed with the results, it is focused on their long-term goal of building towards the Youth Netball World Cup.

The team is using the qualifiers to help them prepare for next year’s World Youth Netball World Cup in Gibraltar next year, for which they are already qualified.

“We of course are disappointed at the result, but at the same time, we have a longer-term goal, in terms of doing well in Gibraltar. So these types of matches are always good for us because we take lessons out of it.”

The side will be playing their third match of the tournament this afternoon at 3pm against Papua New Guinea.