Capital Force Suva thumped Nasinu in the opening match of the Finance Hub Super League underway at the FMF Gymnasium.

Suva laced with Fiji Pearls reps defeated Nasinu Gold 95-43.

They were dominant since the start of the match having the services of Matila Vocea, Unaiasi Rauluni, Jemima Kete, Kalesi Tawake and Elina Drikibau amongst others.

Lydia Panapasa featured for the opposing team.

Matches continue at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.