Selection will be on merit says Netball Fiji

Netball Fiji says players will be selected on merit to make the final Fiji Pearls squad.

25 players are in the national training squad vying for a spot in the 2023 World Cup.

Fiji is currently ranked 17th in the world just behind Pacific Island neighbours, Samoa.

Netball Fiji Secretary Lusi Rokoura says the national training session is an avenue for the young players to learn as much as they can from the veteran players.

“They are blending well with our senior players. Everyone knows we will be picking on merit. Those that are putting up their hands for selection will be selected. So it is a good blend of young and senior players. We are excited for the next four years and our partnership with Australia Pacific Sport Program.”

The 2023 Netball World Cup will be held in South Africa.