Pleasant surprise for Lutuiwasa

Seini Lutuiwasa

Seini Lutuiwasa, a 22-year-old netball player, was pleasantly surprised to be invited to join the Fiji Pearls extended squad.

Her impressive performance at the Digicel Punjas National Championship caught the attention of the Pearls’ selectors.

Lutuiwasa had played as a goal-attacker (GA) for the Kadavu team in the senior grade and is one of the new faces in the Pearls team.

She says the tournament was good exposure for her but now she has to lift her performance even higher.

“I thank the Almighty for the great talent given to me. Since I’ve been chosen, I’m ready for any training. It’s a challenge also for me as this is my first time but I’m really looking forward to it.”

Lutuiwasa, hailing from Mokoisa in Ravitaki, Kadavu, is proud to be the only player from her team selected for the Pacific Games squad.

This opportunity provides a great platform for the women and girls in her village to aspire towards.

The squad consists of 34 players who will undergo training camps before the final team is announced for the upcoming Pacific Games, scheduled to take place in the Solomon Islands from November 19th to December 2nd.