Army Netball anticipates tough clash ahead

The Army netball team is ready to take the court tomorrow in the 2020 Sukuna Bowl.

Army will take on Police in another much-anticipated play-off at the National Netball Centre in Suva.

The Police team is laced with national and district reps, but Army is not be intimidated by this and coach Filomena Korovulavula says their preparations have been going quite well.

“The mindset is very high at the moment. There are bunch of new girls and some experienced players are there. Playing the Police team we know there is a lot of national reps in the team. It doesn’t matter if there is a lot of national reps, just believe in themselves and they can do it in the competition this week.”