National side to work on discipline ahead of Vancouver

Fiji 7s men’s team during their training session at Bidesi Park in Suva yesterday

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team will be working closely together to address their weaknesses, with improving discipline at the top of their to-do list as they prepare for the Vancouver 7s.

Halfback Pilipo Bukayaro says this was a major concern in their last outing and something they are focused on improving, as they believe better discipline will enhance their performance in the next SVNS Series leg.

The side had a media window yesterday afternoon during their training session in Suva and Bukayaro believes they are in good shape and they look want to go one better next week in Canada.

“We are working on our defense and more importantly our discipline because this affected us in Perth. We are not backing down as we have all have one common goal to achieve when the SVNS Series wraps up this year.”

He adds with the upcoming Vancouver 7s they are trying their best as a team to come out better and continue leading the table in the series.

The Vancouver 7s starts next Friday.

