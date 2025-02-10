Lot of expectations as it’s our fourth year says Tawake

[ FilePhoto ]

Being a core player comes with a lot of responsibilities according to Fijian Drua prop, Samu Tawake.

The Ovalau man says they have to uphold the standards and values of the team.

Tawake is expected to be in the run on side to tackle the ACT Brumbies at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they’re no longer a minnow in the competition which means they’ll have to rise to another level this season.

‘Mainly with this team now and we focus on Super Rugby, it’s a big year for us, there’s a lot of expectations from the public which we understand because it’s our fourth year’.

ACT Brumbies and Wallabies flyhalf, Noah Lolesio is expecting the Fijian Drua to be really powerful and physical this weekend.

Lolesio says year by year the Drua are getting better and better with their program and everything.

The Wallabies flyhalf goes on to say that many often say the Drua crowds in Fiji are just crazy and it looks like the whole island rocks up, but he can’t wait to get here.

The Brumbies first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will kick off at 3.35pm next Saturday. You can watch it live on FBC Sports.