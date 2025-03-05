Jackson makes interesting changes to line-up

[ Source: Fijian Drua ]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has named an exciting lineup to take on the mighty Chiefs at Churchill Park in Lautoka this weekend.

Jackson has made a handful of changes to his starting lineup in both the forward and back positions.

For the front row, Haereiti Hetet maintains his spot at prop with Mesulame Dolokoto, with Zuriel Togiatama at hooker.

The trio will be partnered with Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila at the locks, where they will be joined by Etonia Waqa and Kitione Salawa at the flankers, leaving Meli Derenalagi at number right.

Starting at halfback is Co-captain Frank Lomani, while Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula starts at flyhalf.

Former 7s rep Ponipate Loganimasi maintains his position at the wing, where he will be joined by Selestiono Ravutaumada, who will run out for the Drua for the first time this season.

Inia Tabuavou will play at inside center, with Tuidraki Samusamuvodre at the outside.

Meanwhile, Jackson has made an interesting change at fullback with Vuate Karawalevu.

At off the bench are Tevita Ikanivere, Emosi Tuqiri, Elia Canakaivata, and Peni Ravai covering for the forwards.

And for the backs are Taniela Rokuro covering for wing, Motikiai Murray for center, Simione Kuruvoli for halfback, and Isikeli Rabitu for fullback.

The Drua will face the Chiefs at 3.35pm, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.

