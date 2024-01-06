Not easy but we do it because of passion: Edwards

Fiji Hockey 5's World Cup captain Jerome Edwards

Fiji Hockey 5’s World Cup captain Jerome Edwards highlights the challenges of juggling work, training, and family responsibilities as they prepare for the upcoming competition in Oman in less than three weeks.

Edwards acknowledges that maintaining motivation can be tough at times, but the thought of who they are representing instantly inspires them.

The utility player expresses the anticipation of this long-awaited opportunity and their eagerness to showcase their talent on the global stage.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m not going to lie, it’s been very hard.. Mainly for the family bit of it so it’s just trying to find that balance getting to work, finishing this job and then coming to training. It’s a bit hectic at times. There’s sometimes we just don’t want to train but we’ve always been motivated.”

Edwards says that he is particularly excited about the exposure they will gain from this international opportunity.

Fiji is in Pool D alongside Malaysia, host nation Oman and the United States.

The World Cup will begin on the 24th of January.