National Hockey teams to take one game at a time

[Source: Vodafone Fiji/ Facebook]

The Fiji Hockey teams will take one game at a time in their maiden appearance at the World Cup hoping to grasp every moment of the prestigious event.

According to men’s defender Hector Smith Junior, the team is eagerly looking forward to showcasing their talent on the world stage while maintaining a focus on enjoying themselves.

Smith Junior says that the team carries a deep sense of pride, acknowledging the full support they have from both their country and the Pacific region.

“We are not only representing our country Fiji but also other Pacific Island nations. The last we competed against them – they sent us messages and also well wishes and just letting we know that we are also representing the Pacific Island teams when we go out there.”

He says they’re thankful for the support they’ve received and will do their best to make the Pacific proud on the world stage.

The teams will have their jersey presentation tonight before the women’s side sets off tomorrow for Oman.

The men’s team will depart next Wednesday.

The World Cup will be from the 24th to the 31st in the City of Muscat.