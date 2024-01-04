$30k boost for Fiji Hockey

The Fiji Hockey teams heading to the World Cup have received a $30,000 donation from Rexona, a distribution agency for the Motibhai Group, to help cover their expenses for the tournament in Oman.

Motibhai Group Marketing Manager Abraham Gomes expresses great pride in supporting the national hockey team as they participate in the inaugural Hockey 5’s World Cup, in collaboration with the federation.

Gomes highlights Rexona’s status as an iconic brand in the sporting world, endorsed by numerous international sports stars and synonymous with excellence in performance.

Men’s coach Sean Corrie extends sincere gratitude to Motibhai Group for their ongoing support of communities and sports activities across the country.

“Motibhai’s commitment in a silver package sponsor is a beacon of hope and testament to the dedication to the growth and development of Hockey in Fiji.”

He says that through such support, both the men’s and women’s teams will approach the World Cup with confidence, aiming to deliver their best performance and proudly represent Fiji on the global turf.

The Hockey 5’s World Cup will be held on the 24th to the 31st of this month in Muscat, Oman.