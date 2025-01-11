Sergio Garcia completes LIV roster with fellow Spaniard Luis Masaveu

[Source: Reuters]

Sergio Garcia completed his 2025 LIV Golf roster with the addition of fellow Spaniard Luis Masaveu to Fireballs GC.

The 22-year-old Madrid native will also join Spain’s David Puig and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer.

Masaveu reached the semifinals of the 2024 U.S. Amateur and won the Low-Am trophy twice at the Spanish Open (2022 and 2024). He also became the first Spanish amateur to make the cut at the Open Championship when he did so last year.

While Garcia finished third in the individual championship, the Fireballs are looking to improve on a 2024 season that saw them finish sixth out of 13 teams. Masaveu, who turned pro in October and had earn full Challenge Tour status via the Global Amateur Pathway ranking, will now replace Eugenio Chacarra on the Fireballs.

The Fireballs are the only team to have won at least one tournament in each of LIV’s first three years.

There is one remaining LIV roster spot for 2025, with Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin expected to sign soon with Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII.