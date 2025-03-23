Goffin stuns Alcaraz, Djokovic makes winning Miami return

[ Source: Reuters ]

Carlos Alcaraz fell 5-7 6-4 6-3 to Belgian David Goffin in the Miami Open second round on Friday while Novak Djokovic tied Rafa Nadal for most ATP Masters 1000 match wins and Russia’s Mirra Andreeva took another step toward a ‘Sunshine Double’.

Goffin led the second seed by a break in each of the three sets and secured the victory on his second match point when a sliding Alcaraz was unable to retrieve a forehand the Belgian ripped into the corner.

Up next for Goffin is Brandon Nakashima, a 6-4 4-6 6-3 winner over Roberto Carballes Baena.

Six-times champion Djokovic made his long-awaited Miami Open return and defeated Australian Rinky Hijikata 6-0 7-6(1) to reach the third round.

It marked Djokovic’s first Miami appearance since 2019 and the Serbian fourth seed’s victory was his 410th ATP Masters 1000 match win, tying him with Rafa Nadal atop the all-time list.

“I wanted to make a statement to myself and to others, as well, that I’m still able to play on a high level,” Djokovic told reporters.

