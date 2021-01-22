Young players must step up: Baravilala

Losing some of its players during the pre-season transfer window will not deter Suva’s preparation toward the Champion vs Champion on Friday.

Suva who are set to take on Labasa, will be fielding a much younger side compared to last season.

Captain Filipe Baravilala has reminded his players that there is no room for mistakes and they must step up to the plate.

“It doesn’t give any setback but for the young players they know they will have to step-up. We have already talked as a team and I have already told them. It doesn’t mean that they are gone it will affect us.”

Suva will play Labasa on Friday at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park at 5pm in the first CvC clash.

The second match will be on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.