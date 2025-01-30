Who is through in Champions League and what's next?

[Source: Reuters]

A dramatic final round of Champions League games has finished, and after some epic permutations for the first time we know who will be in the knockout rounds.

Manchester City came from behind to beat Club Brugge and squeeze into a place in the play-offs, while Aston Villa and Arsenal joined Liverpool – who had long booked their place – in the last 16.

Celtic, who lost 4-2 to Aston Villa, will be in the play-offs too – as all five British teams progressed through the league phase.

Article continues after advertisement

These are the teams through to each stage:

Last 16: Liverpool, Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Lille, Aston Villa.

Knockout phase play-offs: Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, PSV, Paris St-Germain, Benfica, Monaco, Brest, Feyenoord, Juventus, Celtic, Manchester City, Sporting, Club Brugge.

Eliminated: Dinamo Zagreb, Stuttgart, Shakhtar Donetsk, Bologna, Sparta Prague, Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Young Boys.