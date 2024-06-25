We're keeping our foot down says Sherman

The Fiji Football team in Vanuatu [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji men’s football team is determined to maintain their focus and strategize on how to counter Vanuatu in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup semi-final on Thursday.

Coach Rob Sherman says that while they are eager to secure a spot in the final, their immediate focus is on overcoming Vanuatu, especially when playing on their home turf.

Sherman acknowledges that it will not be an easy task, but the team is committed to giving their best effort, knowing they have the support of their fans back home.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know its’s going to be a challenge but we have done our analysis and will not be giving anything away.”

He adds they will not give their host opponent the upper hand on what their weaknesses are and will keep their game plan private.

They will play against the host team on Thursday at 4pm.

Before that in another semi-final, New Zealand will face Tahiti at 12pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 4pm at VFF Freshwater Stadium.