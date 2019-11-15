VPL and Youths competitions first on the list

The Vodafone Premier League and the Youths Under16 and 19 competitions will be the first two tournaments that will be played once restrictions are lifted.

The Fiji Football Association is planning towards a July 1st restart date with district teams to be given three weeks to prepare for the next round of VPL.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says the association plans on giving game time to youth teams to prepare for the Under16 and 19 Oceania tournaments in the coming months.

“Youth Under19 and 16 will be played in the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.”

Yusuf says the association anticipates on having the full round of VPL with the final round to be played by November 8th however this depends if competitions does start on July 1st.

If the lifting of restrictions are delayed, the VPL is likely to end late November to early December.