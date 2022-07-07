Tamanisau, Hussein joins Labasa

Simione Tamanisau. [Photo Credit: Fiji FA]

Former Fiji, Rewa, Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau has joined Labasa.

Tamanisau joins the Babasiga Lions through the mid-season transfer.

According to the Fiji Football Association, the veteran will debut for the Northerners in Sunday’s clash against Suva at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

Also changing districts are Nasinu duo Clarence Hussein and goalkeeper Viliame Sivo.

19-year-old Hussein accompanies Tamanisau in joining Labasa while Sivo has been cleared to feature for Navua.

The mid-season transfer window closes next Thursday.

Labasa’s clash against Suva on Sunday will kick-off at 3pm.

A triple header will be held on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka starting at 12pm between Ba and Navua.

At 2pm Nadi faces Nasinu clash while Lautoka meets Nadroga at 4pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri battles Rewa also on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.