Suva registers first win

[Photo: Supplied]

Flick Suva FC registered its first win in the Digicel Fiji Premier League after they defeated Nasinu 2-1 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Suva.

The Capital City side earned the maximum points after Waisake Navunigasau and Bruce Hughes scored their goals.

The Whites now have five points from five matches.

In other games played today, Nadroga stunned Ba 1-0, Rewa defeated Navua 1-0, Labasa overcame Tailevu Naitasiri 2-1 while Lautoka thrashed Nadi 5-1.