Students make Fiji’s U-19 final football squad

[Source: Fiji Football]

Seven secondary school students have made the Digicel Fiji Under-19 football final squad to prepare for the OFC U-19 Championships in Tahiti next month.

Natabua High School’s Junior Dekedeke and Gulam Razool joins Mozeel Mohammed of Xavier College,Nabil Begg from Kamil College,Tavua College’s Salaisa Ratu and Sailosi Tawake of Labasa College.

Also included is 17 year old Sterling Vasconcellos, a year 11 student of Tilak High School.

Article continues after advertisement

The 25-member team will march into the camp from next week at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

Head coach Ronil Lal says this will be the final camp for the side.

Lal says they’ll be going to New Zealand to play some build-up matches before heading to Tahiti for the competition.

He adds they’re planning to travel to New Zealand on August 22 and to Tahiti on September 1.

The U-19 coach also says the players who play in the Digicel Premier League will be released if the districts make prior arrangements.

Round 12 of DPL starts tomorrow with Labasa hosting Suva at Subrail Park at 7pm.

A triple-header will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Sunday starting at 12pm between Ba and Navua.

At 2pm Nadi faces Nasinu clash while Lautoka meets Nadroga at 4pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri battles Rewa also on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.