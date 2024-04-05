Stallions ready for Ba FC

The Nadroga Football side has been diligently preparing for their upcoming match against Rooster Chicken Ba in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Nadroga’s head coach, Varoon Karan says that the players have been consistent in their training for the past few weeks.

Karan states that they are not underestimating the men in black but are determined to give them a good run.

The head coach also mentions that they are currently working on strengthening their defense as this has proven to be their downfall in most of their past games.

“Preparations are going well, and we are addressing the areas that need improvement. We are developing a game plan to counter Ba. Ba is a young team but very experienced.”

Karan is urging fans to come out in numbers and support their team as this drives them to perform better.

In the DFPL this Sunday at 1 pm, Sugar Taxis/Pacifika Rentals/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Work Nadroga will host Ba at Lawaqa Park.

At 2pm, Nadi will battle Lautoka at Churchill Park while Tailevu Naitasiri faces Extra Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

At 3 pm, Navua will host Rewa at the Uprising Sports Complex, while Nasinu plays Flick Suva at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Ba game live on Mirchi FM.