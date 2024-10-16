Stallions gallop too much for Ba

Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga caused a major upset by beating defending IDC champions RC Manubhai Ba 1-0 today in the second Group B match of the 2024 FMF IDC held at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The direct header was scored by Semesa Sacere from a well place corner kick with the ball bouncing off Ba defenders in a moment of confusion.

After yesterday’s disappointing 7-0 loss against Extra Supermarket Rewa, Coach Viliame Toma stepped down from his position and the Association had to bring in Fiji FA’s Head of Talent ID and development, Sunil Kumar.

The National U-16 head coach visibly made a difference to the Nadroga as they were in form playing with football giants Ba.

The Timoci Jim Seru coached Men in Black side fought hard to recover but could not penetrate Nadroga’s resolute defense.