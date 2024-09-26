Sponsors fuel expansion of Police football

The Fiji Police Inter-Formation Soccer Competition is set to expand further, with this year’s tournament to be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, a move made possible by the support of key sponsors.

Superintendent of Police Surend Prasad credited AL HAMD Smart Living, Lincoln Refrigeration Limited, and Extra Supermarket for their vital contributions, which have enabled the competition to reach new locations since 2022.

“This milestone achievement in community outreach was made possible through the generous support of our sponsors. Traditionally held at Nasova, the tournament has, over the past two years, ventured into the Western and Northern Divisions as part of the Fiji Police Force’s community policing initiative.”

He adds that this year’s tournament is expected to be a bigger success.

The 2024 edition of the tournament at Ratu Cakobau Park aligns with the Commissioner of Police’s vision to foster stronger relationships with communities through sports.

The three-day tournament will kick off on the 3rd of next month and end on the 5th.