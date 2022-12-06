Southern club championship kick-starts

[Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook]

Fiji Football continues with its competitions with the Digicel National Club Championship kickstarting this weekend.

Districts like Tailevu Naitasiri, Rewa, Nasinu, Suva, Nadi, Lautoka and Nadroga have nominated their championship clubs.

Fiji FA Competitions manager Amitesh Pal says the final playoff will be played with six teams.

With the three western teams already qualified, the southern playoff will be held this weekend to have the best three teams into the finals.

The Southern Zone playoff will feature Kasavu of Rewa, Mega of Tailevu Naitasiri, Central Meads from Suva, and Nasinu’s Shamrock FC.

The four teams will play a round-robin format on Friday at the Uprising Sports Center in Pacific Harbor and the top three teams will feature in the finals at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from the 19th to 22nd of January.

Mega and Shamrock will kick start the Club Championship southern zone play-off at 5pm.

In other matches on Friday at 7pm, defending champions Kasavu will take on Central Meads.

On Saturday at 2pm Shamrock FC will face Kasavu FC while at 4pm Mega FC will take on Central Meads FC.

On Sunday at 3pm, Kasavu FC will battle Mega FC while Central Meads and Shamrock FC will wrap up the playoff at 5pm.