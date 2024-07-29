Shankar saves the day for Fiji U16

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]
Super sub-Rishal Shankar was the hero for the Fijian side, scoring two late goals to secure the win in their first Men’s Under-16 Men’s Championship pool game.
Shankar netted the equalizer in the 60th minute and then clinched the winner in the final moments of the match.
Despite a slow start and conceding an early goal to Harold Rasmussen of the Cook Islands, Fiji’s resilience paid off.
The Cook Islands led 1-0 at halftime, but Fiji came back strong in the second half, putting relentless pressure on their opponents.
Fiji will face New Zealand in their second pool game at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
