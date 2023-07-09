Rawaqa scores on debut

The Rewa Football team has lost its place at the top of the Digicel Fiji Premier League standings after going down to Suva 0-1 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The Capital City side showed urgency from the first whistle and performed gallantly to earn the maximum points.

It was debutant Kawaia Rawaqa who scored the lone goal of the match against his former team.

The home side tried hard and applied tremendous pressure but the Whites held on to take the three points.

The Delta Tigers, after this loss has dropped to second place as Lautoka has jumped to the top spot after defeating Labasa 1-0 at Prince Charles Park with a Sairusi Nalaubu goal.

In other matches played today, Nadi overcame Nadroga 2-0, Navua stunned Ba 2-1 and Tailevu Naitasiri edged Tavua 1 – 0 with a last minute goal to Rohan Lal.