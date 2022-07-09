Race back on for DPL title

The race to win the 2022 Digicel Premier League title is still on.

The competition heads into Round 12 this week, with some matches to be played tomorrow.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager, Amitesh Pal says with Ba breaking Suva’s unbeaten record, they are now back in contention for the title.

He adds it is unpredictable as to who will win the title this year as the competition intensifies.

A triple-header is set to be staged at Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow, at 12pm Ba will play Navua followed by Nadi taking on Nasinu at 2pm while Lautoka and Nadroga will take the field at 4pm.

At Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Tailevu Naitasiri will host neighbors Rewa at 3pm.