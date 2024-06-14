PNG and Fiji ready to clash

Fiji football head coach Rob Sherman with Roy Krishna, and PNG assistant coach Sam Gahan

With only two days left until the OFC Nations Cup kick-off, the Fiji football team is bracing for whatever the 2016 finalist, Papua New Guinea, will bring with them this Sunday.

Papua New Guinea, who fell to New Zealand in a penalty shootout, will be giving their all in this tournament.

Speaking to FBC Sports after the press conference this morning, Fiji football head coach Rob Sherman says that the team has been preparing well and is ready to face their first opponent.

“We have done our analysis on PNG and yeah we are ready. We think we have a system to challenge but yeah, it will what it will be.”

The PNG assistant head coach, on the other hand, did not want to reveal what they knew about Fiji but says that they are well aware of how to counterattack the Fijians.

Sam Gahan asserts that Fiji won’t be an easy opponent, but they have figured out ways to overcome any strategy the hosts will pose on match day.

“In terms of our full match day 23, we have been together for over a week and everyone is looking sharp and well. We have been going through training and everything and we are ready for this Sunday.”

The two teams are set to clash at 4 pm on Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Before this match, Samoa plays Tahiti at 1 pm.