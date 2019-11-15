Pitch invader who tried to get selfie with Messi committed criminal act

La Liga says it will take legal action after a pitch invader breached security to get a selfie with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi at a behind-closed-doors game.

The fan, wearing an Argentina shirt with Messi’s name and number, appeared on the pitch early in the second half of Saturday’s 4-0 win away to Mallorca.

He managed to pose for a picture within a couple of metres of Messi before being grabbed by security staff.

La Liga says it will considers the incident to represent a criminal act.