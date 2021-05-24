Only vaccinated players eligible for transfer: Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association is making it clear that vaccinated players would be eligible to apply for transfer, and they also need to fulfill other conditions as well.

This has been confirmed by Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf in a statement today.

Yusuf comments comes after the mid-season transfer window opened yesterday.

He says transfer applications will be confined to vaccinated players, those who have received either their first or second jabs.

Yusuf adds applications from unvaccinated players will be rejected and no further appeal or dispute shall be entertained.

The second wave of this COVID-19 pandemic has affected Fiji FA and the members more than the 2020 outbreak and the Fiji FA Players Status Committee has a duty to create a balance ensuring both the players and the clubs are very much protected.

In the statement, Yusuf goes on to say that only online applications will be accepted and no breach of a valid contract will be allowed.

The transfer window closes on the 30th of this month.