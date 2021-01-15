No transfer of minor players says Fiji FA

Fiji Football has introduced a new regulation where the transfer of minors will now be subject to certain conditions.

The Fiji FA held a forum yesterday where district representatives were reminded that the Association does not permit the transfer of players who are under the age of 18.

Competitions manager Amitesh Pal says Fiji Football is on a quest to implement FIFA guidelines locally.

“The players at the age of 18 and below you know they are minor players, they are under the control of their parents or guardians they are not exploited by districts”

Pal says this will help develop each player in a proper manner.

“At the moment they are at that young age where they should be concentrating on their level of competition only for the progress after 18 then will be developed to play in other levels of competition”

Fiji FA states the only exception for minors to be transfered is if the player and his family moves to another district or for academic reasons.