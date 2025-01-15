No need to bring new players

With the transfer windows currently open for local football clubs, Rewa FC has opted to develop their players instead of poaching from other teams, as they prepare for two important upcoming tournaments.

The transfer window has been open from January 6th and will close on the 31st.

The side will be facing Labasa FC in the Champions versus Champions competition, before heading to the Solomon Islands to compete in the Oceania Champions League.

Rewa FC head coach Rodicks Singh says they will only bring in a player from elsewhere if the need arises, but for now, they are focusing on developing their players.

“That’s also one part of the picture where we want to develop and better our own players rather than poaching from others. But, as I said if there’s an area of concern where we need a player, those are the areas where going to get the players in for.”

Meanwhile, former national defender Gabriel Matanisiga has signed once again with his Rewa FC side, returning from the Wellington Olympic in New Zealand.

The Champions versus Champions competition will be held next month, while the Oceania Champions League will be held in March.