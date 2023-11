Neymar undergoes successful knee surgery

[Source: Reuters]

Brazil forward Neymar underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty.

The 31-year-old was forced off during Brazil’s World Cup qualifier against Uruguay two weeks ago before an MRI scan confirmed the extent of his injuries.

The Al-Hilal player was treated in a hospital in Belo Horizonte by Brazil’s national team medical staff, and local media reported he will be discharged on Saturday to begin his recovery, which is expected to last until mid-2024.

Neymar posted a photo on social media of him with his two children and the caption: “Everything will be fine.”

Neymar joined the Saudi Pro League in August for a reported 90 million euros ($96 million), but the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain player only played five games because he was struggling with muscle injuries.