Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Football

New officials for Nasinu FA

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 12:09 pm
Jagindar Singh [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has appointed a normalization committee to run the affairs of Nasinu Football Association.

Businessman and former Nasinu rep Jagindar Singh Rocky has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

Singh is not new to Nasinu football as he played for the side and also runs a club team.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh has been very instrumental in running the Nasinu futsal team for the past few years.

Nasinu is currently at the bottom of the Digicel Premier League standings with nine points.

The side is on a bye this week and only one DPL match remains with Labasa hosting Lautoka at 1:30pm on Saturday at Subrail Park.

Last night Lautoka drew 2-all with Nadi at Churchill Park.

Other Nasinu FA committee members

1. Director Finance – Nithan Kumar
2. Ass Director Finance – Nisheel A Raj
3. Director Local League – Suresh Chand
4. Director Main Team – Vilash Chand
5. Director Player Welfare – Shivneel Anish Prasad
6. Director Judical Bodies – Darshik Nair
7. Director Administration – Ritesh Prasad
8. Assistant Director Administration – Dinesh Raj
9. Director women’s football – Sangeeta Devi Kumar
10. Director Beach Soccer – Krishneel Lingham
11. Director Futsal – Vikash Reddy
12. Director Youth Football – Ashwin Chand
13. Board Members – Bijendra Prasad and Sheik Ahmad

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.