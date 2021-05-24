New officials for Nasinu FA

The Fiji Football Association has appointed a normalization committee to run the affairs of Nasinu Football Association.

Businessman and former Nasinu rep Jagindar Singh Rocky has been appointed as the chairman of the committee.

Singh is not new to Nasinu football as he played for the side and also runs a club team.

Singh has been very instrumental in running the Nasinu futsal team for the past few years.

Nasinu is currently at the bottom of the Digicel Premier League standings with nine points.

The side is on a bye this week and only one DPL match remains with Labasa hosting Lautoka at 1:30pm on Saturday at Subrail Park.

Last night Lautoka drew 2-all with Nadi at Churchill Park.

Other Nasinu FA committee members

1. Director Finance – Nithan Kumar

2. Ass Director Finance – Nisheel A Raj

3. Director Local League – Suresh Chand

4. Director Main Team – Vilash Chand

5. Director Player Welfare – Shivneel Anish Prasad

6. Director Judical Bodies – Darshik Nair

7. Director Administration – Ritesh Prasad

8. Assistant Director Administration – Dinesh Raj

9. Director women’s football – Sangeeta Devi Kumar

10. Director Beach Soccer – Krishneel Lingham

11. Director Futsal – Vikash Reddy

12. Director Youth Football – Ashwin Chand

13. Board Members – Bijendra Prasad and Sheik Ahmad