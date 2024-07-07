Netherlands beat Turkey to set up semi-final against England

[Source: UEFA Euro 2024/Facebook]

The Netherlands came from behind to see off Turkey and set up a semi-final against England at Euro 2024.

An own goal from Mert Muldur, bundling the ball over his goalline under pressure from Cody Gakpo, meant the Dutch clawed back the lead having trailed at the break.

Centre-back Samet Akaydin had deservedly put Turkey in front when he headed in Arda Guler’s dinked cross, capping an impressive first-half display.

He ran over to the Turkey fans, kissed the badge on his shirt and knelt down to pray in front of them, while substitutes sprinted down the touchline.

But their celebrations would not last as the Netherlands, who had a poor first half, responded after the break, buoyed by substitute Wout Weghorst.

They found an equaliser through Stefan de Vrij’s header, moments after Weghorst made a crucial interception inside his own box to stop Turkey’s Kaan Ayhan getting to a rebound.

Turkey almost doubled their lead when Real Madrid’s Guler bent a brilliant free-kick on to the post, but did not capitalise when they had their chances.

It means Ronald Koeman’s side will now take on England in Dortmund on Wednesday (20:00 BST) after Gareth Southgate’s side beat Switzerland on penalties, with a place in the final against either France or Spain at stake.