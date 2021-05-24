Home

Nawakula and Waqa cleared to play

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 12, 2021 12:39 pm
Saula Waqa and Manasa Nawakula.

Suspended Ba reps Manasa Nawakula and Saula Waqa have been cleared to play football again.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel.

“They have paid their fines and made arrangements with the Fiji FA, they’ve done their drugs tests and the Board of Control has approved their request.”

Article continues after advertisement

The two players tested positive for drugs during the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament in Lautoka last year.

Waqa and Nawakula were handed a suspension of three years from all levels of football-related activities with immediate effect and fined $500 each.

The two later filed constitutional redress claims against Patel and Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf.

They are believed to be in action today for Ba in the Digicel Premier League match against Rewa at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Suva battles Labasa at 4pm at the same venue and you can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.

Also at 4pm, Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park and Lautoka battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

