Navua triumphs over Tailevu Naitasiri in commanding victory

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Navua FC earned maximum points after defeating Tailevu Naitasiri FC 2-1 in round 16 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League match at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Kolinio Sivoki and Ali Mekawir scored for Navua while Mosese Nabose pulled one back for Tailevu Naitasiri from the penalty spot in the dying stages of the match.

The Reds led 1-0 at half-time.

Article continues after advertisement

Two other matches at Ratu Cakobau Park – Suva FC is currently playing Nadroga FC while Rewa will take on Lautoka at 3pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary of the Rewa vs Lautoka game on Mirchi FM.

In another DFPL match at 3pm, Ba will play Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba.