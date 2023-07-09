Nalaubu scores winner for Blues

The Lautoka football team has continued its winning form as they defeated Labasa 1-0 at Prince Charles Park in the Digicel Fiji Premier League clash.

Goal scoring sensation Sairusi Nalaubu’s lone goal was enough to earn the Blues the maximum points.

The northerners could not maintain their winning form from last week when they ended the Delta Tigers unbeaten run with a 1-0 win while Lautoka thrashed Nadroga 8-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka now has 25 points while the Babasiga Lions remain on 18 points.