Nalaubu credits Lautoka winning spirit

Flick Hygiene Lautoka striker Sairusi Nalaubu says the side’s warrior spirit made the difference as they retained the 2024 Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT title yesterday at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Veteran forward Sairusi Nalaubu says the players never gave up hope when they were reduced to 10 men, after Saula Waqa was given his marching orders by the referee and they rallied together in the final stages to clinch the win.

“I always say to the boys, in the last 20 minutes not to put our heads down, to work until the last whistle and the boys did just that. I dedicate this win to all the family back at home, all our parents and not forgetting all the fans of Lautoka. This is for you.”

Lautoka defeated Oceania Fibreglass Navua 1-0 in the final.

The Blues walked away with the $17,000 prize money, whereas Navua collected $5,000 for finishing as runners’ up.