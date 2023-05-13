Mimms challenges team to be competitive

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Digicel Fiji Football Under-20 coach Robert Mimms has reminded his players to be competitive at the FIFA World Cup in Argentina.

The team left the country this morning for Argentina ahead of its first match next Sunday.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Mimms says they’ve been through a lot as a team, and now it’s crunch time.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the players have been reminded that they are not there to make up the numbers.

“Definitely not there to make up the numbers. Win, lose or draw, we’re going to be competitive and we are going to make it really difficult for whoever we’re playing against.”

Mimms has also challenged his young brigade to show the world that Fijians can also play and be competitive at the top level.

This is Fiji’s second appearance in the FIFA U20 World Cup, the last being in 2015, when it was held in New Zealand.

The Junior Bula Boys will have one week to acclimatize before playing Slovakia on Sunday in their opening match.