Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Lionel Messi has no regrets about his decision to join Inter Miami and said he is eager to face a new challenge.

The 36-year-old arrived in the United States on Tuesday ahead of his presentation as an Inter Miami player at a special event on Sunday.

The club is preparing to hold a special event for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s presentation at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

The World Cup winner will be reunited with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami as well as former Argentina coach Gerardo Martino.