Loyal Nadroga fans rally despite tough times

Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga FC has been going through tough times, facing a heavy defeat to Rewa and then losing their head coach who walked out after the match.

However, the team’s recent win against Ba has reignited hope, not just for the team but for their loyal fans who have stood by them throughout.

One of those dedicated supporters is 35-year-old Merewairita Butani from Valley Road, Sigatoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the 30-minute trip to Sigatoka town, followed by a longer journey to Lautoka, Butani and her friends continue to travel back and forth to support the Stallions.

“It’s not a big hassle for us because we take pride in supporting the boys,” she said

“Even though we lost to Rewa, it didn’t put us down, we learned from our mistakes, and that’s what we did against Ba. We galloped forward, and we thank the Lord for giving us strength and making us proud.”

She also extends her gratitude to other loyal supporters who stick with the team through difficult times.

Sigatoka Electric/ Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Nadroga will meet Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi at 2pm.

In other matches, Virtual Flex Lami and Nasinu match update are currently playing, Extra Supermarket Labasa and Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua will meet at 4pm, RC Manubhai Ba and Extra Supermarket Rewa to clash at 6pm while Flick Hygiene Lautoka and Flick Hygiene Suva will wrap up today’s competition at 8pm.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Mirchi FM.